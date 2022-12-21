Trying some holiday fashion inspiration with Busy Bee Couture Ashley Cummings, owner of Busy Bee Couture, and Amanda Dwiggins owner of Grace and Faith Boutique, joined QC@3.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Holiday parties and meals with friends and family, this is the season of gatherings.

But whether you’re hosting or going out, what should you wear?

They discussed holiday fashion ideas, inspiration for our children, and how to dress for the upcoming holidays.

Collab and Co. is a joint effort between Amanda and Ashley to bring stylish clothing to women and kids that complement each other.

They take inspiration from each other’s finds, and offer unique and boutique pieces to outfit children and moms.

