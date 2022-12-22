Hot cocoa bombs, free soup, holiday gift guide are this week’s 3 Courses Our third and final course is hot cocoa bombs from JF Chocolat.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Some last-minute gifts and a tasty way to ring in the new year.

This edition of 3 Courses features a holiday gift guide that includes a Cloister honey pack, Zia Pia olive oil and a coffee sampler from Enderly Coffee, among other goodies.

The second course is Free Soup Day at Free Range Brewing, which happens on New Year’s Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The tradition started back in 2016.

