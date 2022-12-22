Learning the history of Kwanzaa before the celebration begins This year marks the 38th year of local celebrations produced by Kwanzaa Charlotte, a volunteer group of individuals and organizations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - In just a few days, Kwanzaa begins.

It’s a seven-day celebration that anyone can take part in.

This year marks the 38th year of local celebrations produced by Kwanzaa Charlotte, a volunteer group of individuals and organizations.

The daily celebrations will be held from 7 to 9 p.m., from Dec. 26 to Jan. 1, 2023. American Sign Language interpretation will be available for all programs and all locations are wheelchair accessible.

Kwanzaa is an African American celebration of family, community, and culture. Established in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, this series of seven-day events are non-heroic and non-religious observances that are celebrated by millions throughout the world.

Ahead of the start of Kwanzaa, we wanted to learn more about the history of the holiday. So, we had Wisdom and Cherie Jzar join us on QC Morning for more on Kwanzaa’s beginnings.

