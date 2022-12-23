Holiday-themed games fun for the whole family!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Need some fun holiday games to play with family and friends? We’ve got you covered!
Snowball fight
Supplies:
- Ping-pong balls
- Cotton balls
- Vase, fish bowl or some kind of clear container
Instructions:
- One person will stand on one end of the table and try to bounce ping-pong balls into the vase at the other end of the table
- The two other players will be standing behind the vase and will throw cotton balls to try to keep the ping pong balls from going into the vase
- Each player will get 30 seconds to get as many balls as possible in the vase
- The number of balls at the end of 30 seconds will be how many points you get
Time to unwrap
Supplies:
- Wrapped box or gift
- Oven mitts
Instructions:
- Each player has a wrapped gift, all are the same size
- While wearing oven mitts, all three players will start unwrapping to see who can open the gift first. No, you cannot take off an oven mitt
- The winner gets two points, second place gets one point
Candy cane twirl
Supplies:
- Candy canes
Instructions:
- At the same time, each player will twirl a candy cane around their finger
- The first person to drop gets zero points, the second person to drop gets one point and the last one twirling gets two points
Reindeer Antler Toss
Supplies:
- Reindeer Antler Toss is available on Amazon, Hobby Lobby, possibly other places
Instructions:
- One player wears the antlers
- The other two players throw the rings to see who can land them on the antlers
