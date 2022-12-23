Holiday-themed games fun for the whole family!

Christmas tree We learned about proper holiday etiquette as we head into Christmas weekend. (Source: Pixabay)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Need some fun holiday games to play with family and friends? We’ve got you covered!

Snowball fight

Supplies:

Ping-pong balls

Cotton balls

Vase, fish bowl or some kind of clear container

Instructions:

One person will stand on one end of the table and try to bounce ping-pong balls into the vase at the other end of the table

The two other players will be standing behind the vase and will throw cotton balls to try to keep the ping pong balls from going into the vase

Each player will get 30 seconds to get as many balls as possible in the vase

The number of balls at the end of 30 seconds will be how many points you get

Time for a snowball fight The snowball fight game is played with ping-pong and cotton balls.

Time to unwrap

Supplies:

Wrapped box or gift

Oven mitts

Instructions:

Each player has a wrapped gift, all are the same size

While wearing oven mitts, all three players will start unwrapping to see who can open the gift first. No, you cannot take off an oven mitt

The winner gets two points, second place gets one point

Let's unwrap some presents! While wearing oven mitts, all three players will start unwrapping to see who can open the gift first.

Candy cane twirl

Supplies:

Candy canes

Instructions:

At the same time, each player will twirl a candy cane around their finger

The first person to drop gets zero points, the second person to drop gets one point and the last one twirling gets two points

Playing the candy cane twirl At the same time, each player will twirl a candy cane around their finger.

Reindeer Antler Toss

Supplies:

Reindeer Antler Toss is available on Amazon, Hobby Lobby, possibly other places

Instructions:

One player wears the antlers

The other two players throw the rings to see who can land them on the antlers

The Reindeer Antler Toss Reindeer Antler Toss is available on Amazon, Hobby Lobby, possibly other places.

You may also like: Kidz That Care is organizing a holiday cookie drop off

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.