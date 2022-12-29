Building better connections in the New Year with CBI QC@3 is joined by Janeen Bryant, the executive director of the Community Building Initiative

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re just two days until the New Year and maybe you’ve already started setting goals or making resolutions.

The change in the year is always a popular time to hit a restart and build better relationships. QC@3 is joined by Janeen Bryant, the executive director of the Community Building Initiative who’s hoping to do just that.

Janeen recently challenged a group of people to get approximate to different people in 2023, to expand their understanding of community and equity by being intentional and getting to know people they normally don’t interact with.

Community Building Initiative exists to give people and organizations knowledge, skills & courage - to do the work of fighting bias, removing barriers to opportunity, and recognizing and interrupting inequitable systems and structures.

One of the ways they do that is by providing environments and frameworks that support people to establish authentic connections and build relationships.

