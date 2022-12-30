Starting 2023 with community, full bellies at Free Range Brewing’s ‘Free Soup Day’ What better way to kick off 2023 than with a free cup of soup?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - What better way to kick off 2023 than with a free cup of soup?

Free Range Brewing is hosting its Free Soup Day at the North Davidson Street location on Sunday, Jan. 1, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until the soup is gone.

The Free Soup Day started in 2016 with four chef friends who were looking for a fun way to kick off the new year with community and warm, free bellies.

This year, over 20 chefs are making and serving up soup, bread or pastries to the community, all for free.

Jason and Sarah Alexander, co-owners of Free Range Brewing, stopped by QC Morning to talk more about this community endeavor.

Free Soup Day is a great way for us to try some new foods you have never tasted! Jason and Sarah Alexander, owners of Free Range Brewing, created the idea! Beer & soup: a great combo! @MaryKingTV @cherylbrayboy #CLT #soup #NewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/8XrHQCCKLy — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) December 30, 2022

