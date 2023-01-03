Making a Peary Pama for luck in the new year We’re raising a glass today in the QC Kitchen with a fun cocktail with pear as a center ingredient.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Maybe you celebrate the New Year with cabbage or lentils to symbolize good fortune in the year to come.

But in ancient China, people believed that pears represented immortality and prosperity in the new year.

We’re raising a glass today in the QC Kitchen with a fun cocktail with pear as a center ingredient.

Rusty Lewter, owner of Your Charlotte Bartender showed us how.

Here are the ingredients:

Pear vodka

Pomegranate liqueur

Housemade vanilla spice syrup

Fresh-pressed lemon juice

Prosecco

Fresh grated cinnamon

Also Read: Starting 2023 off right with a ‘good salad’ from The Goodyear House

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.