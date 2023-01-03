Making a Peary Pama for luck in the new year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Maybe you celebrate the New Year with cabbage or lentils to symbolize good fortune in the year to come.
But in ancient China, people believed that pears represented immortality and prosperity in the new year.
We’re raising a glass today in the QC Kitchen with a fun cocktail with pear as a center ingredient.
Rusty Lewter, owner of Your Charlotte Bartender showed us how.
Here are the ingredients:
- Pear vodka
- Pomegranate liqueur
- Housemade vanilla spice syrup
- Fresh-pressed lemon juice
- Prosecco
- Fresh grated cinnamon
