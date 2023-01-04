'East New York' returns to CBS on Sunday night The hit police investigation series will return on Sunday after the fall season ended on a major cliffhanger.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - One of TV’s hottest fall series is returning to the air this weekend.

‘East New York,’ a CBS criminal investigation and police show, is back on this Sunday night, starring actress Amanda Warren as Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood, one of the show’s main characters.

To discuss the new season, Warren joined the show to talk about what to expect this spring.

The show is the No. 2 new series on any network, and is the top new show among Black viewers.

The spring season will pick back up with the shooting of Officer Andre Bentley, who was injured in the fall finale.

