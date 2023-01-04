‘Enjoy Every Sandwich’ with beer courtesy of Five Little Birds, Divine Barrel Brewing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sometimes there’s nothing better than a good sandwich.
Unless of course, it’s four sandwiches with beer.
On Thursday, Enjoy Every Sandwich – a sandwich and beer pairing event – is happening at 7 p.m. at Divine Barrel Brewing, as part of a partnership with Five Little Birds Food Truck.
Chef Peter Falcon with Five Little Birds joined us to preview some of the sandwiches that will be available.
