‘Enjoy Every Sandwich’ with beer courtesy of Five Little Birds, Divine Barrel Brewing The 'Enjoy Every Sandwich' and beer collaboration between Five Little Birds Food Truck and Divine Barrel Brewing is Thursday night.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sometimes there’s nothing better than a good sandwich.

Unless of course, it’s four sandwiches with beer.

On Thursday, Enjoy Every Sandwich – a sandwich and beer pairing event – is happening at 7 p.m. at Divine Barrel Brewing, as part of a partnership with Five Little Birds Food Truck.

Chef Peter Falcon with Five Little Birds joined us to preview some of the sandwiches that will be available.

You may also like: Making a Peary Pama for luck in the new year

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.