‘Picklympics’ pickleball tournament to be held this weekend to raise money for Parkinson’s disease

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Pickleball players from across the southeast will convene this weekend in south Charlotte as they raise money for the Parkinson’s Association of the Carolinas.

More than 100 players from North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia will face off in the second-annual Picklympics.

Jim Dobran, a professional pickleball player, and Chris Patrick, the deputy commissioner of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA), joined the show to discuss the tournament, as well as the cause behind it.

The tournament will be played on Jan. 7 at the Sports Connection near Ballantyne.

Pickleball fans wishing to attend can do so for $10.

In addition to the tournament, raffles will be held giving away cool pickleball items, as well as autographed paddles from many of the top professional players.

