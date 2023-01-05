Understanding the significance of one local artist’s creations

Turning emotion in artwork at Joyful Whimsy Art The desire is that angel creations and whimsical, inspirational art will bless others and spark joy!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A local artist is using her work to honor her sister, and to bring comfort to others.

Lori Lauman, owner of Joyful Whimsy Art, began making angels after her sister passed away as a way to cope and deal with grief.

Eventually, others began asking to purchase her work, sprouting her business.

Her business grew so much that by last spring, she was able to retire and focus on art full-time.

She now sells custom pieces, original art, prints, cards and calendars, which can be purchased online through Etsy, or at CLTFind locations throughout Charlotte.

