Learning about hikes around the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Getting outside, exploring new places and maybe even making new friends.

One local group is hoping to do just that!

Sarah Stanish founder of Charlotte Hikes joined QC@3.

Charlotte Hikes was established in April 2022 and is a group for adults in the Charlotte Metro area who have a passion for hiking, walking, and building community.

Some of the favorite parks to walk near Charlotte are Freedom Park, Latta Nature Preserve and South End rail trail. Some of the best within an hour are Crowder’s Mountain, Morrow Mountain State Park and South Mountain. You can also drive to the Pigsah National Forest.

The group plans 2-3 weekend hikes per month which range from easy trail walks to rigorous hikes in the mountains. It typically has between 25-45 attendees at each event. Additionally, they host one social meet up per month so people can socialize and get to know each other.

