Taking a look ‘Through the Eras’ at historic Brattonsville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new exhibit is opening in just a little bit, but we are getting a look at it first.
“Historic Brattonsville: Through the Eras” is part of the museum’s 50th-anniversary celebration.
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was there getting a sneak peek that included a look at 3D artifacts from plantation life at Brattonsville, such as the cotton gin.
She also took a close look at “The Doorway,” which is an exhibit designed to honor the enslaved people at Brattonsville.
