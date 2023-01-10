Tips for caring for plants in the winter Veronica Leon with Verde Tribe stopped by to give us four things to keep in mind when caring for plants in the winter.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Tuesday is National Houseplant Appreciation Day, and while many people see gardening or caring for houseplants as a hobby there are some benefits as well.

Studies have shown that indoor plants can help boost productivity and performance both at work and at school.

For a lot of people, it’s also therapeutic. Taking care of plants can help ease symptoms of depression and anxiety.

There’s also the air quality to think about. While some plants will do it more than others, studies have found they help reduce air pollutants.

And during these winter months, the moisture plants release into the air can help improve the humidity level, making it easier to breath.

Veronica Leon with Verde Tribe stopped by to give us four things to keep in mind when caring for plants in the winter.

