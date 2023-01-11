Celebrating the Vietnamese Lunar New Year The Lunar New Year is just around the corner and celebrations are happening right here in the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Lunar New Year is just around the corner and celebrations are happening right here in the Queen City.

With parties and events, there are special customs and traditions that take place.

Here to help teach us about a few of the special Vietnamese traditions is Amy Nguyen, President of the Vietnamese Community of Charlotte.

There are 2 main customs in the Vietnamese Lunar New Year event.

The first custom is the Lion Dance. The second custom is the giving out lucky money (we call Li Xi). They mainly give out to the children. Each child that comes to the event will receive the li xi envelope. It means they recognize they are growing up in age and wish them the best of luck in their academy. It’s only $1 dollar in each envelope but kids are very happy to receive this lucky money.

Also Read: Taking a look ‘Through the Eras’ at historic Brattonsville

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.