Cool! ‘Ice Age Carolinas’ on display at the Museum of York County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - It was chilly out Wednesday morning and we’ve already had some really cold temperatures this winter.

But let’s go back to the ice age.

Ice Age Carolinas is an exhibit at the Museum of York County in Rock Hill. QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy was there to get a look at everything the exhibit has to offer.

