Eric Church bringing ‘Outsiders Revival’ tour to Charlotte

Eric Church photo Eric Church will perform at Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion in the fall. (Source: Eric Church / YouTube)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Eric Church will be coming to Charlotte’s PNC Music Pavilion this fall as part of his “Outsider Revivals” tour.

The country star will be joined by Whiskey Myers for the Charlotte show, which is scheduled for Sept. 23, 2023.

We have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. pic.twitter.com/PXotK54oAT — Eric Church (@ericchurch) January 11, 2023

It’s not the only stop in the Carolinas for the Caldwell County native.

Church will also play Charleston’s Credit One Stadium on June 30, and the Coastal Credit Union Music Park in Raleigh on Aug. 4.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 20.

