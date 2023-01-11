Learn about vegan nail polish and seasonal colors and trends BLU Organic Nail Laquer products are completely free of any animal-derived ingredients.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re in the market for a new beauty product, allow us to introduce you to one.

Keya Greer, owner of BLU Organic Nail Laquer, joined the show to talk about her vegan nail polish, which is completely free of any animal-derived ingredients.

In addition to not containing anything coming from animals, Greer’s products are also what she calls ‘10 free.’ Essentially, that means her products are made without the 10 common toxins associated with standard nail polish.

She also discussed some season trends and colors.

