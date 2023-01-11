Mid-century modern home with panoramic view of Lake Norman listed for $3M

By Alexis Clinton

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - This mid-century modern lakefront home was recently listed for $2,995,000.

The luxurious Cornelius home is located at 20730 Eastpoint Dr.

Layout: The 3,173-square-foot brick house has four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms with an open layout and tons of living space.

  • The large kitchen opens up to the living room, dining area and a living terrace.

Design: The mid-century look and modern touches effortlessly bring the outside in throughout the home, from its floor-to-ceiling windows to large open spaces.

  • The home boasts modern light fixtures, gourmet appliances, quartz countertops and hardwood floors.
  • Some rooms also have vaulted ceilings.

Interior features: Some of the rooms have fireplaces, giving them a cozy feel, as well as built-in ways to optimize storage.

  • There’s additional storage above the wet bar, and within the walk-in closet, study and living room.
  • This house also offers three fireplaces between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Exterior features: The entertaining options are extended to the backyard with a covered terrace and pool.

  • The covered terrace has a dining and lounge area with heaters, retractable screens, and a fireplace that allows you to enjoy the views of the outdoors from inside with cozy feel of an extended living room.

Lake living: It sits on a 0.6-acre lot with expansive views of Lake Norman.

  • There is also a deck with two boat lifts on the property for exploring the lake.

All photos are courtesy Lori Jackson with Ivester Jackson Properties, who has the listing.

Take a look around:

Check out the rest of the house! See all photos here.

