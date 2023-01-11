‘A Soldier’s Play’ is taking center stage at the Knight Theater in Uptown ‘A Soldier’s Play’ is a thrilling performance that has rocketed back into the spotlight in recent years.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A Pulitzer Prize-winning performance is setting up shop here in the Queen City over the next couple weeks.

‘A Soldier’s Play,’ a thrilling play that has rocketed back into the spotlight in recent years, is taking center stage at the Knight Theater in Uptown from now until Jan. 22.

The play is set in 1944 on an Army base in Louisiana. A murder-mystery breaks out after a sergeant is murdered, keeping the audience on the edge of its seat.

Following the murder, a series of interrogations triggers a gripping barrage of questions about sacrifice, service and identity in America.

Broadway performer Norm Lewis plays Capt. Richard Davenport in the play, and sat down with QC Life’s Kristen Miranda to talk more about the play and its plot.

You can purchase tickets here, beginning at $25.

Related: Eric Church bringing ‘Outsiders Revival’ tour to Charlotte

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.