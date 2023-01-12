Kicking off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season! Girl Scouts from across our eight-county footprint will come together this weekend to kick off the cookie season.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Girl Scouts from across our eight-county footprint will come together this weekend to kick off the cookie season.

The get-together is on Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Grady Cole Center.

Scouts from our area will then take part in their traditional cookie sales methods through Feb. 10. That includes door-to-door and digital cookie sales.

Booth sales then start Feb. 10, while consumers can order their favorite cookies for shipment directly to their front door beginning on Feb. 27.

Tayuanee Dewberry is the CEO of Hornets’ Nest Council. She joined us to talk about everything Girl Scout cookies and how the organization is so much more than just those tasty treats.

We are tasting the new Girl Scout cookies with @GSHNC Girls Scouts Hornets Nest. They have a new rally coming up! Let the sales begin! @cherylbrayboy @WBTVKristenM #GirlScoutCookieSeason @MaryKingTV pic.twitter.com/hRaWnBvy9z — QC Life (@QClifeWBTV) January 12, 2023

