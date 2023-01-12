Whipping up crispy chimichurri potatoes with Chef Corey Watch Chef Corey Siegel cook up some delicious crispy chimichurri potatoes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - An award-winning chef came by the QC Kitchen today, treating us to some delicious crispy chimichurri potatoes that absolutely hit the spot.

Chef Corey Siegel, a five-time Olympic gold-medalist chef and author of a new e-book, made his scrumptious dish and talked a little bit about his story.

Growing up, he had a passion for music, and wanted to make a career out of it. Later on though, he attended culinary school and began undergoing professional training and an intense apprenticeship program.

Now, with a resume chock-full of culinary medals and awards, he has released a book, which you can download here.

Be sure to check out our full segment with Chef Corey to see how the potatoes turned out.

You can find his full recipe for the dish below:

Ingredients:

3 lbs. Baby Yellow Potatoes

2 ea. Leeks (white part)

4 oz. Butter

3 oz. Olive Oil

Chimichurri Sauce:

2 Bnch. Cilantro

2 Bnch. Parsley

4 ea. Garlic Cloves

1/2 cup Red Wine Vinegar

1 cup EV Olive Oil

Pinch Red Chili Flake

Heavy Pinch of Salt

Directions:

In a large pot, add the potatoes cover them with water and add enough salt so it tastes like the sea. Bring to a boil and cook for about 10 minutes or until fork tender. Strain the potatoes and set aside. To make the Chimichurri, finely chop the cilantro, garlic and parsley. Add all remaining ingredients to a bowl and mix. Taste for seasoning. In a non stick pan over medium heat add half the butter and cook down the leeks until they are slightly caramelized and add to the Chimichurri sauce. In the same pan, add the rest of the butter and the potatoes, giving them a gentle press to flatten. Once crispy on both sides add the Chimichurri sauce and toss.

