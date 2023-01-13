Ear piercing trends for different ages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Growing up, going to get your ears pierced was like a rite of passage.
You finally got to graduate from the clip-on earrings and could pick out some cute studs to wear while your ears healed.
And it’s still a big moment no matter how young or old you are.
Louisa Schneider is the founder and CEO of Rowan Piercing Studio, which recently opened a second location here in Charlotte.
She joined us to talk about ear piercing trends for several different ages.
You may also like: Kicking off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season!
Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.