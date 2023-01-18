Creating a gratitude journal and why it's important Some studies show writing down what you are thankful for can actually bring you health benefits both mentally and physically.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some studies show writing down what you are thankful for can actually bring you health benefits both mentally and physically.

As we take on new tasks this year, it might be the perfect time to take some time to be grateful.

To thankfulness and gratitude journals with us, Valencia Dantzler, owner of Detoxtopic and wellness and certified personal coach joined QC@3.

Focusing on gratitude is an important part of self-care. Dantzler also has a new book called “Black Woman’s Mindfulness Journal & Coloring Book.”

Also Read: Dip with a kick: Make Harper’s fire roasted salsa recipe

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.