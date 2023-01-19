Best products for cleaning up after your pet sheds

Brian Shaunfield is a store manager for Lowe’s. He joined us to talk about products that can help you clean up after your pets!

Best products for cleaning up after your pet sheds Brian Shaunfield is a store manager for Lowe’s. He joined us to talk about products that can help you clean up after your pets!

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you have a pet that sheds, you know how much of a headache it can be to get that hair off your clothes, the furniture, everything.

Then there are the stains and the pet smells.

Thankfully, there are a variety of products that can help deal with all of that.

Brian Shaunfield is a store manager for Lowe’s. He joined us to talk about products that can help you clean up after your pets!

You may also like: Shopping smarter with credit cards

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC Morning