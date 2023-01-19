Keep your kids safe in the bathtub using these safety tips

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - January is Bathtub Safety Month, so it’s the perfect time to recap some useful safety tips that can keep your children safe.

Evelyn Gariepy, an aquatics trainer at the British Swim School, joined the show to offer some advice and raise awareness.

You can find several of her tips below:

Never ever leave a child alone in the bath. Children can drown in less than two inches of water. It can happen in seconds and silently. Do allow a child to stay in the bath without an adult present. Older siblings are not a substitute for proper supervision.

Don’t rely on bath seats. Bath seats can make bath time more fun but they can not stop a child from drowning and should not be a substitute for supervision.

Eliminate distractions. Leave phones, tablets and computers out of the bathroom. Looking down for a few seconds to answer an email or text message could lead to tragedy.

Drain the water when bath time is done. It’s tempting to leave the bathtub full and return to it after the child is in bed. But young kids only need a few seconds to drown. A child could sneak away while a parent is distracted and return to the bath to retrieve a toy. Erase this possibility but draining the tub immediately.

Prepare for the bath. Parents should bring any items they may need and place them within arm’s reach. This includes fresh diapers, towels and clothing. Forgetting an item could tempt a parent to quickly retrieve it and that is more than enough time for an accident.

Follow the “belly button rule.” Don’t know how high to fill the bath? It’s best to never fill a bath higher than a child’s belly button.

To hear more about the tips, be sure to watch our full conversation above.

Related: Greg Olsen talks impact of Charlotte gala benefiting kids with heart disease

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.