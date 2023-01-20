Feeling creative? Learn about art classes with one of the city's newest artists Natalie Daratony recently moved to Charlotte, but has wasted no time getting involved in the art community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A new face joined the Charlotte art community recently, and she has wasted no time getting involved.

Natalie Daratony, a muralist and photographer, moved to the Queen City to pursue art even more seriously than she already did.

One of the ways she has gotten involved is by putting on art classes for aspiring creators.

Daratony prides herself on bringing color, nature and artistic expression to her work.

As a short demo of her classes, WBTV’s own Alex Giles sat down for a quick painting session.

Be sure to watch our segment above to hear more about Daratony’s artistic journey and the art classes you can take part in.

