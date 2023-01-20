Making plates and custom prints We made our own prints with a little help from our friends at Charlotte is Creative!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We made our own prints with a little help from our friends at Charlotte is Creative!

Printmaker Carolina Yanez was one of six HUG grantees in December. That’s a micro-grant given to move a creative project forward, remove an obstacle to success or aid small business needs.

Yanez, who moved to Charlotte 20 years ago, has loved the arts her whole life. That includes photography, video editing, theater and now printmaking.

With her husband, Emi, she owns The Brand Building Shop, which seeks to develop a company or institution’s character so that they can catch their audience’s attention and engage through shared stories.

She was joined by Charlotte is Creative’s Tim Miner to show us how to make our prints!

You may also like: Embrace National Hug Day with Charlotte-based nonprofit Hugaroo

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.