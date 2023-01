‘SNL’ alum Jay Pharoah performing at The Comedy Zone this weekend He will be performing at The Comedy Zone, with nightly shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Comedian and “Saturday Night Live” alum Jay Pharoah will be in the Queen City this weekend.

He will be performing at The Comedy Zone, with nightly shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Tickets range from $25 to $30.

Before his Charlotte stint, Pharoah stopped by QC Morning for a lively and funny chat.

