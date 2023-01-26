Exploring some posh Charlotte experiences ahead of Valentine's Day Some local experts have the perfect recommendations to make your Valentine's Day great.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, which means many people are scurrying to book their reservations and find the perfect date-night spot.

Fortunately, Eloria Ware and Tuesday Opoku of Posh Charlotte Experiences have some recommendations to make the night perfect, whether you’re going out with your special someone, or just with friends.

Among the options are wine tastings, museum crawls and rooftop dinners.

To hear more, be sure to listen to our full conversation above.

