Learn how to shop for the good stuff with Big Thrift Energy An author from People magazine joined the show to offer some tips to keep in mind while thrift shopping.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Queen City is teeming with art and artistic expression, which makes it a great place for thrift shoppers.

To help, Virginia Chamlee, author of ‘Big Thrift Energy’ and a writer for People magazine, stopped by to offer some of the best tips to keep in mind when shopping in vintage stores or when looking for older items.

She will be presenting her book this Friday and Saturday, at 2 p.m. and 12 p.m., respectively.

Her advice will teach you how to shop for the good stuff, how to upcycle and style vintage treasures in your home, and even teach you how to flip items you already earn for a profit.

Be sure to watch our full segment above for more.

Also Read: Board game night at Canopy Cocktails

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.