Annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show gets underway

CONCORD, N.C. (QC Life) - The 19th annual Greater Charlotte Home and Landscape Show kicked off Friday.

You’ll get to see some of the latest trends and products to spruce up your home and the landscape around it at the Cabarrus Arena and Event Center in Concord.

The show runs until Sunday, Jan. 29. It’s open from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Parking is free. Admission is $9 for adults and children 12 and under are free.

Admission is free Sunday for active and retired military, fire and police personnel. To get free admission, show your ID at the box office. The offer doesn’t extend to family members and only one free ticket will be given per ID.

