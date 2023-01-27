What goes into making a 'deconstructed' lava cake? Be on the lookout for an exciting year of cake on Sweet Spot Studio’s website, Instagram and Facebook pages. (wbtv)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - National Cake Day is Friday and to celebrate the occasion, Charlotte culinary school Sweet Spot Studio joined QC Life to show us how a “deconstructed” lava cake is made!

Alyssa Barefield, the general manager of Sweet Spot Studio, said it consists of layering a Sinful chocolate cake with smooth chocolate Swiss meringue buttercream and a warm luscious chocolate ganache. It’s topped with fresh fruit and powdered sugar. When you cut into the cake, it’ll resemble a “lava cake” with the gooey, warm center.

Here’s everything you need to make it at home:

Ingredients:

1 stick (4 oz) unsalted butter

10 oz brown sugar

¼ tsp salt

½ TBS vanilla extract

2 large eggs

4 oz sour cream

5.25 oz warm water

1.2 oz cocoa powder

5 oz cake flour .

25 oz baking soda Directions

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350F/180C. Line 6-inch cake pans with parchment paper and pan spray. Set aside

In a standing mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat together butter, sugar, salt, and vanilla on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes. Scrape down the sides and bottom of the bowl as necessary

In a medium bowl sift the cake flour and baking soda. Set aside

In a small bowl, whisk together the warm cocoa powder until blended. Set aside

On medium speed, beat in eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition

Scrape down the sides of the bowl and stir in the sour cream until combined

Add ½ of the dry ingredients to the mixer and stir until just combined. Scrape the sides of the bowl and add ½ of the cocoa powder mixer. Repeat with the rest of the dry and wet ingredients, mixing until just combined

Divide batter evenly between the pans. For four pans bake for 17 minutes and 2-minute additions if they are not quite baked through. For two pans bake for 27 minutes and 2-minute additions if they are not quite baked through

Sweet Spot Studio plans to build up its cake program this year. Chef Marianne has a level 1 cake bootcamp in February, level 1.5 cake decorating bootcamp in March, as well as some advanced classes like a sculpted ice cream cake and a 2 tier wedding cake class. They’ll also offer one off cake decorating classes, buttercream piping, cupcake decorating and many other cake classes.

Be on the lookout for an exciting year of cake on Sweet Spot Studio’s website, Instagram and Facebook pages.

