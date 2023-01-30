Why your dog’s paws smell like corn chips Is it something to be concerned about?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Have you ever been snuggling up to your dog - or maybe they’re just laying next to you on the couch - and all of a sudden you smell corn chips?

It’s not just your imagination; that smell may actually be coming from your dog.

So what causes that smell? It’s a bacteria called Proteus, which is commonly found on the skin of dogs and other animals.

The bacteria produces a compound called putrescine, which is responsible for the corn chip smell.

But is it something to be concerned about?

Dr. Audrey Wystrach is the co-founder and CEO of Petfolk. She joined us to talk about ways to prevent this smell from developing on your dog’s paws.

You may also like: Take a glimpse at The Bulb’s work to provide produce to food insecure communities

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.