Why your dog’s paws smell like corn chips

It’s a bacteria called Proteus, which is commonly found on the skin of dogs and other animals.

Why your dog’s paws smell like corn chips Is it something to be concerned about?

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Have you ever been snuggling up to your dog - or maybe they’re just laying next to you on the couch - and all of a sudden you smell corn chips?

It’s not just your imagination; that smell may actually be coming from your dog.

So what causes that smell? It’s a bacteria called Proteus, which is commonly found on the skin of dogs and other animals.

The bacteria produces a compound called putrescine, which is responsible for the corn chip smell.

But is it something to be concerned about?

Dr. Audrey Wystrach is the co-founder and CEO of Petfolk. She joined us to talk about ways to prevent this smell from developing on your dog’s paws.

You may also like: Take a glimpse at The Bulb’s work to provide produce to food insecure communities

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC Morning