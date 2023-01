The Gook Factory a place for kids to make slime Kids - and even a lot of adults - love slime.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kids - and even a lot of adults - love slime.

For some it’s fun, for others it’s relaxing but it can make a mess.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy is live this morning at a new spot where kids can go, make all the slime they want and not make a mess in the house.

It’s called The Gook Factory and we put on our lab coats and learned how to make gook.

