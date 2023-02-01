Beyonce bringing 2023 world tour to Charlotte The date for when tickets go on sale was not immediately available.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Get in formation, BeyHive!

Superstar Beyonce has announced the 2023 Renaissance World Tour, and Charlotte is one of the stops.

According to the “Single Ladies” singer’s website, the tour will come to Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

It’s the only stop in the Carolinas.

The North American leg of the tour is leveraging Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan technology, according to a news release.

Ticketing will begin on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, starting with a presale to BeyHive members, the release stated.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.