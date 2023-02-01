Get your flowers ready for Valentine’s Day now!

Learn to prolong the life of your flower bouquets With Valentine's Day nearing, everyone is flocking to purchase the prettiest flowers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Valentine’s Day is a couple of weeks away and you might be thinking that you have plenty of time, if you want to order some flowers for someone or maybe yourself.

But the deadlines for placing your orders are just around the corner.

Here to help us for after we get those bouquets is Betsy O’Conner, owner of Bloomiful.

She shows us how to make flowers last and utilize local flowers and alternatives to plant food.

