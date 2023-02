Getting creative and connecting with poetry Guerilla Poets hosts free art, music and poetry workshops in west Charlotte every first Saturday of the month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Poetry is a great way to get creative and connect with others.

We’re joined by a group that hopes to help teach others young and old the art of poetry.

Shane Mainer and Tarik Kiley of Guerilla Poets joined QC@3.

Guerilla Poets holds free art, music and poetry workshops at Southview Recreation Center in Charlotte, every first Saturday of the month at the Southview Rec Center.

