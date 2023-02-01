Honoring Black History Month with new one man show Now, a Charlotte native is bringing his story to life on stage, turning a work-related incident into a one-man show honoring Black History Month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - We’re wrapping up January and heading into February with Black History Month.

Brian Dayes, local actor, writer and producer joined QC@3 to talk about his show 'HEY YOU!! An Afrostereophonicjourney', that will be at the VAPA Center from Feb. 3-5.

Brian Dayes, local actor, writer and producer joined QC@3 to talk about his show ‘HEY YOU!! An Afrostereophonicjourney’, that will be at the VAPA Center from Feb. 3-5.

The show won “BEST PERFORMANCE” and “BEST PLAYWRIGHT” from the PEACH Theatre & Film International Festival in Los Angeles in 2022

