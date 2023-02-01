New musical ‘Allie Kazan and the Magic Mansion’ coming to Children’s Theatre of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Think Scooby Doo meets Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - a little spooky, a little silly and plenty of magic.
That’s the idea behind a new, original musical hitting the stage at the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte.
“Allie Kazan and the Magic Mansion” starts this weekend, but we wanted to get a little behind-the-scenes preview.
QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy got a look at the show’s costumes and learned more about this original musical.
