New musical ‘Allie Kazan and the Magic Mansion’ coming to Children’s Theatre of Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Think Scooby Doo meets Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - a little spooky, a little silly and plenty of magic.

That’s the idea behind a new, original musical hitting the stage at the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte.

“Allie Kazan and the Magic Mansion” starts this weekend, but we wanted to get a little behind-the-scenes preview.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy got a look at the show’s costumes and learned more about this original musical.

