New musical ‘Allie Kazan and the Magic Mansion’ coming to Children’s Theatre of Charlotte

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy got a look at the show’s costumes and learned more about this original musical.

New musical ‘Allie Kazan and the Magic Mansion’ coming to Children’s Theatre of Charlotte Think Scooby Doo meets Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - a little spooky, a little silly and plenty of magic.

By Brad Dickerson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Think Scooby Doo meets Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - a little spooky, a little silly and plenty of magic.

That’s the idea behind a new, original musical hitting the stage at the Children’s Theatre of Charlotte.

Allie Kazan and the Magic Mansion” starts this weekend, but we wanted to get a little behind-the-scenes preview.

QC Life’s Cheryl Brayboy got a look at the show’s costumes and learned more about this original musical.

Original musical coming to the Children's Theatre of Charlotte It opens this weekend.

You may also like: Bulla Gastrobar offering romantic Valentine’s Day feast for two

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

QC Morning