Learn about the Kizomba dance initiative promoting femininity and self-confidence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A global dance initiative has made its way to the Queen City over the past few years, stemming all the way from its African roots.

Veronika St. Gilles, a dance instructor at Kizomba Alegria Dance Company, joined the show to talk about the mission of Kizomba dancing, and its role in promoting femininity and self-confidence.

The Charlotte-based group is now in its fourth year of dancing, and is open to women of all ages, experience levels, backgrounds and socio-economic statuses.

The Kizomba, which means ‘party,’ project lasts for eight Saturdays, with each session running for two hours.

Benefits to participants include weight loss and exercise, the stimulation of memory, improvement of posture and balance, and reduction of stress and depression.

