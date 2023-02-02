‘The Men Inside’ inspired by Charlotte’s men of change It’s being performed Thursday night only at Booth Playhouse in uptown Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - “The Men Inside” is a visual production, which features the life narratives of black, male changemakers in the Charlotte community.

The stories are about their lives, their work, and most importantly, their personal journeys and experiences.

Tickets are available from Epoch Tribe, Levine Museum of the New South and Gantt Center websites.

Hannah Hasan and Shardae Hasan, Epoch Tribe co-founders, dropped by QC Morning for a preview of “The Men Inside.”

