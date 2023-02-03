Learning the difference between cardiac arrest and heart attacks

Raising awareness of heart disease in women AHA research has found that heart disease is the number one health threat for new moms. On top of that, 90% of cardiac arrest cases happen outside of a hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Is sudden cardiac arrest and heart attack the same thing? No, and Dr. Esther Kim shares the difference between the two.

Dr. Kim is the director for the Women’s Center for Cardiovascular Health and American Heart Association volunteer.

AHA research has found that heart disease is the number one health threat for new moms. On top of that, 90% of cardiac arrest cases happen outside of a hospital setting.

So what does that mean? Dr. Kim broke it all down for the QC Morning crew.

Learn more by visiting heart.org.

Read also: Taking back control of your physical health

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.