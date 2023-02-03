Raising awareness for heart disease on National Wear Red Day More than 44% of women aged 20 and older are living with some form of cardiovascular disease.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Friday marks National Wear Red Day in the United States, a day designed to raise awareness for heart disease amongst women.

Cardiovascular disease is one of the top killers in the nation, particularly in women. In fact, heart disease is the number-one killer of new mothers.

One woman who knows a thing or two about heart disease and the battle it entails is Leslie Jordan. She recently returned from an American Heart Association event in New York City, and is a survivor herself.

She shared with us what Wear Red Day means to her, and why she believes it is important to raise awareness. Jordan also shared her own personal story in hopes that it will inspire others to take action.

To hear our full conversation, be sure to watch the segment above.

