Skate in the name of love this Valentine’s Day at a local pop-up rink

Pop-up skate rink comes to the Queen City A pop-up skating rink is coming to Charlotte just in time for Valentine's Day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Skate in the name of love with the people you love this weekend as we get closer to Valentine’s Day.

A pop-up skating rink will be set up on Saturday night at Lenny Boy Brewing Company, starting at 7 p.m.

Couples, friends, partners for life or singles can come out and skate with “Screamin Wheels and Blades.”

Tickets include one drink per person, a swag bag and a mini candle. The bar and kitchen will also be available for you to purchase additional food or drinks.

A live DJ and vendors will join the festivities as well.

More information can be found at www.popupandroll.com.

