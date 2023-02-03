WWE NXT Vengeance Day is coming to Charlotte this weekend Bron Breakker will take on Grayson Waller this Saturday at the Spectrum Center.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Professional wrestling is coming to the Queen City this weekend, with some of the sport’s biggest stars set to show out.

One of those stars, WWE’s Bron Breakker, joined the show to talk about his upcoming matchup against Grayson Waller, as well as WWE NXT Vengeance Day’s first trip to Charlotte.

On Saturday night at the Spectrum Center, Breakker and Waller will square off in a steel cage for the NXT Championship.

Meanwhile, a triple threat showdown between Roxanne Perez, Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne will also take place for the Women’s NXT title.

Apollo Crews, Carmelo Hayes, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and more will also fight.

Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com, as well as at the arena’s box office.

