Check out more than just books at the library

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In addition to their usual services, the library system is hosting a variety of events across their branches this month.

Chantez Neymoss, senior program manager for adult services with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, stopped by the QC Life studio to talk about some of the programming you can expect.

Black History Month programs will be offered at each branch.

The University City Regional Library will celebrate its 30th anniversary on Valentine’s Day.

Plaza Midwood’s library will soon be the home of a new permanent exhibit featuring historic and famous signs from around the neighborhood.

Want to learn more? There are language learning groups and learning circles.

Or maybe you want to go out and meet some new people. Check out the podcast discussion groups and book clubs.

You can find more info online at cmlibrary.org and on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @cmlibrary.

