Showing you care at Hospitality House of Charlotte’s February fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Caring for everyone no matter their zip code is the goal of the Hospitality House of Charlotte.

This month, they are hoping you’ll be part of their fundraiser and give a heart.

Angie Bush and Alexandra Blackwood of Hospitality House of Charlotte joined QC@3 to talk about their mission of creating a community for patients connecting to vital medical care.

Fifty dollars is the cost for a family to stay at Hospitality House for one night; each heart will represent one night. The goal is to have 1,000 hearts planted by the end of February.

You can give a heart online at hospitalityhouseofcharlotte.org/heart2heart.

