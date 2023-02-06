Showing you care at Hospitality House of Charlotte’s February fundraiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Caring for everyone no matter their zip code is the goal of the Hospitality House of Charlotte.
This month, they are hoping you’ll be part of their fundraiser and give a heart.
Angie Bush and Alexandra Blackwood of Hospitality House of Charlotte joined QC@3 to talk about their mission of creating a community for patients connecting to vital medical care.
Fifty dollars is the cost for a family to stay at Hospitality House for one night; each heart will represent one night. The goal is to have 1,000 hearts planted by the end of February.
You can give a heart online at hospitalityhouseofcharlotte.org/heart2heart.
