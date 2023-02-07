Checking out the ‘Lovers Art Trail’ We LOVE this new display for folks in Charlotte to enjoy!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - There are so many murals around Charlotte and ArtWalks CLT is a great way to get out, explore the city and see the murals.

For Valentine’s Day, you can check out the Lovers Art Trail.

It’s a self-guided mural trail around Charlotte that celebrates love and hearts.

There are 16 murals in South End, Plaza Midwood, NoDa and other communities.

Anne Low with ArtWalks CLT and artist Alex Rox joined us for more on this beautiful trail.

