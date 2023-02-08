3 Courses: Buying eggs, last-minute Valentine’s Day plans, delicious cheese Watch the video above for more on these 3 Courses!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - From buying eggs to making some last-minute Valentine’s Day plans and, yes, cheese.

Kristen Wile with Unpretentious Palate was with us for this week’s edition of 3 Courses.

She looked at why eggs at the farmers market are not seeing the same price increases as the grocery store.

If you need Valentine’s Day plans, she recommended 300 East’s special menu, Dot Dot Dot’s love letter experience and a vegan option at Free Range Bar. Plus, Patrick’s Gourmet and Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen are also doing meals you can enjoy at home,

Finally, this week’s don’t-miss dish is the Melty Raclette from Orrman’s Cheese Shop!

Watch the video above for more on these 3 Courses!

You may also like: Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Royal Bliss Brewing

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.